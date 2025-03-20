Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Trump's Threats and Airstrikes Target Yemen's Houthis

The U.S. has intensified airstrikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels, with President Trump threatening their annihilation. As strikes hit key locations, Trump accused Iran of supporting the Houthis. The conflict has involved attacks on merchant vessels, sparking tensions and highlighting regional geopolitical dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-03-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 00:48 IST
Tensions Rise: Trump's Threats and Airstrikes Target Yemen's Houthis
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a decisive escalation, U.S. airstrikes have targeted locations under Houthi control in Yemen, with President Donald Trump issuing stern threats against the rebels. The strikes hit Sanaa and Saada, the rebel stronghold, amid rising tensions with Iran, the main international supporter of the Houthis.

President Trump took to social media to announce the effects of the strikes, promising total destruction of the Houthi forces, further raising diplomatic pressure on Tehran. He reiterated accusations that Iran is arming the rebels, despite Tehran's denials and lack of evidence presented by the U.S.

The conflict, marked by attacks on over 100 merchant vessels by the Houthis, has heightened the group's profile while drawing attention to human rights abuses. With a history of Iranian support to the rebels, the situation underscores complex geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025