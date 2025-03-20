Tensions Rise: Trump's Threats and Airstrikes Target Yemen's Houthis

In a decisive escalation, U.S. airstrikes have targeted locations under Houthi control in Yemen, with President Donald Trump issuing stern threats against the rebels. The strikes hit Sanaa and Saada, the rebel stronghold, amid rising tensions with Iran, the main international supporter of the Houthis.

President Trump took to social media to announce the effects of the strikes, promising total destruction of the Houthi forces, further raising diplomatic pressure on Tehran. He reiterated accusations that Iran is arming the rebels, despite Tehran's denials and lack of evidence presented by the U.S.

The conflict, marked by attacks on over 100 merchant vessels by the Houthis, has heightened the group's profile while drawing attention to human rights abuses. With a history of Iranian support to the rebels, the situation underscores complex geopolitical tensions in the region.

