Tech Billionaire's Controversial Takeover of U.S. Institute of Peace

In a surprising turn of events, a federal judge has permitted the takeover of the U.S. Institute of Peace by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, despite allegations of forceful entry by Musk's team.

The ruling came after an emergency lawsuit was filed by USIP, which accused Musk's team of occupying the building with the assistance of armed police officers. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell expressed distress over the manner of entry but did not order a temporary halt due to the lawsuit's complexity.

The incident was marked by a standoff where USIP staff initially locked doors to prevent entry, which eventually led to the eviction of the institute's president and staff by police-assisted DOGE agents. The White House defended the move, aligning it with President Trump's agenda to streamline government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)