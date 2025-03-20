Left Menu

Tech Billionaire's Controversial Takeover of U.S. Institute of Peace

A federal judge has allowed Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to take over the U.S. Institute of Peace. Despite accusations of forceful entry, the judge did not grant an emergency halt, citing confusion in the lawsuit. USIP staff faced a dramatic eviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 02:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, a federal judge has permitted the takeover of the U.S. Institute of Peace by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, despite allegations of forceful entry by Musk's team.

The ruling came after an emergency lawsuit was filed by USIP, which accused Musk's team of occupying the building with the assistance of armed police officers. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell expressed distress over the manner of entry but did not order a temporary halt due to the lawsuit's complexity.

The incident was marked by a standoff where USIP staff initially locked doors to prevent entry, which eventually led to the eviction of the institute's president and staff by police-assisted DOGE agents. The White House defended the move, aligning it with President Trump's agenda to streamline government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

