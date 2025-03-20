Ceasefire Possibility: Zelenskiy and Trump's Pivotal Conversation

In recent developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed optimism about establishing a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Russia. He asserted that Ukraine is prepared to respond proportionately should Moscow breach any ceasefire agreements.

Zelenskiy remarked on having possibly his most consequential phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. This discussion marks their first interaction since a challenging Oval Office meeting last month.

The talks with Trump were free of pressure, reinforcing Ukraine's standing on the international stage amid rising tensions in the region.

