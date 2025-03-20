Left Menu

Postdoctoral Fellow Detained Amidst Policy Controversy

Badar Khan Suri, an Indian postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, has been detained by US federal immigration authorities for allegedly opposing US foreign policy towards Israel. Suri was reportedly arrested by masked agents outside his Virginia home, highlighting the US administration's crackdown on student activists critical of its policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-03-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 08:55 IST
Postdoctoral Fellow Detained Amidst Policy Controversy
detention

Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national and postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University's Alwaleed Bin Talal Center, has been detained by US federal immigration authorities. The arrest reportedly comes in conjunction with allegations of Suri opposing US foreign policy towards Israel.

The Politico report highlights that Suri, who was in the US on a student visa for study and teaching purposes, may have been targeted as part of the Trump administration's broader crackdown on student activists.

The incident, which saw masked agents detain Suri outside his Virginia home, underscores ongoing tensions and raises questions about the US government's approach to dissent and free speech among academic communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025