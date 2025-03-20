Postdoctoral Fellow Detained Amidst Policy Controversy

Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national and postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University's Alwaleed Bin Talal Center, has been detained by US federal immigration authorities. The arrest reportedly comes in conjunction with allegations of Suri opposing US foreign policy towards Israel.

The Politico report highlights that Suri, who was in the US on a student visa for study and teaching purposes, may have been targeted as part of the Trump administration's broader crackdown on student activists.

The incident, which saw masked agents detain Suri outside his Virginia home, underscores ongoing tensions and raises questions about the US government's approach to dissent and free speech among academic communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)