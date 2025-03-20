Postdoctoral Fellow Detained Amidst Policy Controversy
Badar Khan Suri, an Indian postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, has been detained by US federal immigration authorities for allegedly opposing US foreign policy towards Israel. Suri was reportedly arrested by masked agents outside his Virginia home, highlighting the US administration's crackdown on student activists critical of its policies.
The Politico report highlights that Suri, who was in the US on a student visa for study and teaching purposes, may have been targeted as part of the Trump administration's broader crackdown on student activists.
The incident, which saw masked agents detain Suri outside his Virginia home, underscores ongoing tensions and raises questions about the US government's approach to dissent and free speech among academic communities.
