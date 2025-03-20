Lavish Construction Sparks Controversy: Nara Lokesh Criticizes YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Leadership

Andhra Pradesh's political scene took a dramatic turn as Minister Nara Lokesh leveled serious allegations against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Accusing him of extravagantly using public funds, Lokesh claimed Reddy built a luxurious mansion on Rushikonda hill, repurposing land meant for a tourism project.

Further criticizing Reddy's leadership, Lokesh commented on his grandiose lifestyle, equating it with dictatorial tendencies. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, according to Lokesh, has fined the state Rs 200 crore for environmental violations related to the mansion construction. Lokesh highlighted the exorbitant spending for a mere four-member family, which he compared unfavorably to the modest accommodations of even the country's prime minister.

The current Telugu Desam Party-led NDA government now faces the dilemma of repurposing the costly estate. Lokesh also took aim at the previous YSRCP administration's educational policies, citing a decline in literacy rates and onerous policy decisions that adversely affected students and teachers. He promised educational reforms under the new government to raise standards without political interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)