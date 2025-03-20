Ceasefire Shattered: Renewed Strikes in Gaza

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, overnight Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip have claimed the lives of dozens of Palestinians, according to local medical sources. Strikes pounded residential areas in Khan Younis, Rafah, and Beit Lahiya.

The onslaught marks a breakdown of a previously brokered ceasefire that had momentarily halted the conflict and led to the release of more than two dozen hostages. Israeli officials assert the resumption of attacks is due to Hamas's refusal to agree to a new proposal.

Gaza's Health Ministry reports that Tuesday alone saw the deaths of over 400 Palestinians, predominantly women and children. There has been no indication of retaliatory rocket fire or other attacks from Hamas.

