Rajya Sabha Proceedings Disrupted: T-Shirt Slogan Row Causes Multiple Adjournments

The Rajya Sabha session on Thursday faced multiple adjournments due to a dispute over DMK members wearing slogan-bearing T-shirts. Despite efforts by the chairman and discussions with floor leaders, the deadlock persisted, leading Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn the session multiple times throughout the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:58 IST
On Thursday, the sessions in the Rajya Sabha experienced repeated disruptions following a controversy involving DMK members, who donned T-shirts emblazoned with slogans, leading to a tense atmosphere.

The Upper House faced its third adjournment over the incident before lunch, with Deputy Chairman Harivansh ultimately adjourning until 11 am on Friday. Earlier, a meeting with party leaders failed to resolve the stalemate.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, after observing the escalating situation, opted for a series of adjournments, citing a lack of consensus among the floor leaders, despite several advocating for a resumption of normal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

