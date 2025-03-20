Rajya Sabha Proceedings Disrupted: T-Shirt Slogan Row Causes Multiple Adjournments

On Thursday, the sessions in the Rajya Sabha experienced repeated disruptions following a controversy involving DMK members, who donned T-shirts emblazoned with slogans, leading to a tense atmosphere.

The Upper House faced its third adjournment over the incident before lunch, with Deputy Chairman Harivansh ultimately adjourning until 11 am on Friday. Earlier, a meeting with party leaders failed to resolve the stalemate.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, after observing the escalating situation, opted for a series of adjournments, citing a lack of consensus among the floor leaders, despite several advocating for a resumption of normal proceedings.

