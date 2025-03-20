Rajya Sabha Proceedings Disrupted: T-Shirt Slogan Row Causes Multiple Adjournments
The Rajya Sabha session on Thursday faced multiple adjournments due to a dispute over DMK members wearing slogan-bearing T-shirts. Despite efforts by the chairman and discussions with floor leaders, the deadlock persisted, leading Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn the session multiple times throughout the day.
On Thursday, the sessions in the Rajya Sabha experienced repeated disruptions following a controversy involving DMK members, who donned T-shirts emblazoned with slogans, leading to a tense atmosphere.
The Upper House faced its third adjournment over the incident before lunch, with Deputy Chairman Harivansh ultimately adjourning until 11 am on Friday. Earlier, a meeting with party leaders failed to resolve the stalemate.
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, after observing the escalating situation, opted for a series of adjournments, citing a lack of consensus among the floor leaders, despite several advocating for a resumption of normal proceedings.
