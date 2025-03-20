Left Menu

Strengthening Europe's Pillar within NATO

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo emphasized the importance of a robust European pillar in NATO. Speaking before an EU summit in Brussels, he highlighted the need for Europe to cooperate closely with the United States in building its defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has underscored the necessity for Europe to bolster its presence within NATO. Speaking in Brussels on Thursday, ahead of a significant EU summit, Orpo stressed the importance of a strong European contribution to the alliance.

The Prime Minister's comments come at a time when European nations are increasingly recognizing the need for a coordinated defense strategy. Orpo emphasized that this strategy must be developed in close partnership with the United States, a key ally in maintaining collective security.

As European leaders gather to discuss various strategic issues, the focus on strengthening NATO's European side has become a crucial topic. This push aligns with broader efforts to ensure that the transatlantic alliance remains resilient and adaptable in the face of emerging challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

