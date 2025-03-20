Condemnation of Violence in Nagpur: A Call for Unity

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, denounced the violence that erupted in Maharashtra's Nagpur. She emphasized the nation's hallmark of unity in diversity while speaking to reporters at the state secretariat.

Banerjee refrained from an elaborate commentary on the issue, stressing her intent to preserve communal harmony. She recalled her historical activism following the Babri Masjid demolition. Her alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, is expected to comment on the Nagpur unrest.

The unrest in Nagpur arose from rumors about a 'chadar' with Quranic verses being burned during protests. Organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, the protests demanded the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated in the assembly that no such incident occurred, although the rumors incited unrest.

