Left Menu

Condemnation of Violence in Nagpur: A Call for Unity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the violence in Nagpur, emphasizing India's unity in diversity. Despite the inflammatory rumors, Maharashtra's Chief Minister clarified that no 'chadar' was burned. Banerjee deferred detailed comments, entrusting her alliance partner, Uddhav Thackeray, to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:22 IST
Condemnation of Violence in Nagpur: A Call for Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, denounced the violence that erupted in Maharashtra's Nagpur. She emphasized the nation's hallmark of unity in diversity while speaking to reporters at the state secretariat.

Banerjee refrained from an elaborate commentary on the issue, stressing her intent to preserve communal harmony. She recalled her historical activism following the Babri Masjid demolition. Her alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, is expected to comment on the Nagpur unrest.

The unrest in Nagpur arose from rumors about a 'chadar' with Quranic verses being burned during protests. Organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, the protests demanded the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated in the assembly that no such incident occurred, although the rumors incited unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025