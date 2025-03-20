Left Menu

EU Leaders Urged to Address Balkans Instability

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called for greater focus on the Western Balkans' instability, particularly in Bosnia and Serbia, during an EU summit. He emphasized the need to leverage the momentum initiated by U.S. President Trump to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:13 IST
EU Leaders Urged to Address Balkans Instability

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic emphasized the necessity for European Union leaders to give more attention to the growing instability in the Western Balkans. Specifically, he highlighted concerns regarding Bosnia and Serbia.

These remarks were made ahead of a crucial EU summit in Brussels, where discussions about regional security were on the agenda.

Plenkovic also underlined the importance of capitalizing on the momentum created by U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to bring an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025