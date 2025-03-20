EU Leaders Urged to Address Balkans Instability

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic emphasized the necessity for European Union leaders to give more attention to the growing instability in the Western Balkans. Specifically, he highlighted concerns regarding Bosnia and Serbia.

These remarks were made ahead of a crucial EU summit in Brussels, where discussions about regional security were on the agenda.

Plenkovic also underlined the importance of capitalizing on the momentum created by U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to bring an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)