EU Leaders Urged to Address Balkans Instability
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called for greater focus on the Western Balkans' instability, particularly in Bosnia and Serbia, during an EU summit. He emphasized the need to leverage the momentum initiated by U.S. President Trump to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:13 IST
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic emphasized the necessity for European Union leaders to give more attention to the growing instability in the Western Balkans. Specifically, he highlighted concerns regarding Bosnia and Serbia.
These remarks were made ahead of a crucial EU summit in Brussels, where discussions about regional security were on the agenda.
Plenkovic also underlined the importance of capitalizing on the momentum created by U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to bring an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Serbian Female Students Lead Charge Against Corruption
Serbia Secures EUR 153.7 Million World Bank Loan to Advance Green Transition Reforms
Serbia's Balancing Act: Protests, Alliances, and Energy Dilemmas
Rising Unrest: Students Lead Serbia's Defiance Against Vucic
Strategic Ties: Donald Trump Jr. Meets Serbian President Vucic