Serbian Students Ignite New Stage in Anti-Vucic Protests

Thousands of protestors gathered in Serbia on Saturday, as university students escalated their campaign against President Aleksandar Vucic's government. The students, who have led mass protests for over a year, are challenging what they see as Vucic's autocratic rule and rampant corruption.

The demonstration in Novi Sad was marked by chants of 'thieves' as students blamed the government for corruption they believe contributed to a deadly train station disaster in November 2024. The ensuing public outcry has spurred a nationwide movement calling for change and accountability.

Despite President Vucic's refusal to hold early elections demanded by the protestors, the student movement is undeterred. They announced initiatives to eliminate corruption and restore the rule of law, including proposals to ban corrupt officials from politics. As support for the movement grows, organizers plan further rallies in Belgrade, with Vucic accusing the students of external influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)