Serbian Students Charge Forward: A Call for Change Against Corruption
University students in Serbia are leading a new phase in their protest against President Aleksandar Vucic, demanding accountability and political reform. The movement, sparked by alleged government corruption, blames Vucic's administration for a train station disaster and seeks to curb autocracy and promote democracy.
Thousands gathered in Serbia on Saturday as university students spearhead a renewed effort in their ongoing protests against President Aleksandar Vucic. The demonstrations, in place for over a year, aim to challenge Vucic's grip on power and the alleged corruption plaguing his administration.
In the northern city of Novi Sad, protesters chanted accusations of corruption at the government. They attribute a deadly November 2024 train station disaster to systemic government failure, further fueling the nationwide call for political reform.
Despite mounting pressure, Vucic remains defiant, rejecting calls for early elections. The student-led movement, however, promises to present concrete solutions to combat corruption, starting by proposing bans on corrupt officials. Vucic, who has faced criticism for tightening ties with Russia and China, accuses the students of being influenced by Western interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Serbian Students Ignite New Stage in Anti-Vucic Protests
Students Protest Over Poor Conditions at Eklavya School
PM interacts with school students inside Vande Bharat sleeper train in Bengal's Malda.
MBA Wallah's CAT Success: Students Shine with 99+ Percentiles
Pakistani Students Describe Chaos and Confusion Amidst Iran’s Unrest