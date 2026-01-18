Left Menu

Serbian Students Charge Forward: A Call for Change Against Corruption

University students in Serbia are leading a new phase in their protest against President Aleksandar Vucic, demanding accountability and political reform. The movement, sparked by alleged government corruption, blames Vucic's administration for a train station disaster and seeks to curb autocracy and promote democracy.

18-01-2026
Thousands gathered in Serbia on Saturday as university students spearhead a renewed effort in their ongoing protests against President Aleksandar Vucic. The demonstrations, in place for over a year, aim to challenge Vucic's grip on power and the alleged corruption plaguing his administration.

In the northern city of Novi Sad, protesters chanted accusations of corruption at the government. They attribute a deadly November 2024 train station disaster to systemic government failure, further fueling the nationwide call for political reform.

Despite mounting pressure, Vucic remains defiant, rejecting calls for early elections. The student-led movement, however, promises to present concrete solutions to combat corruption, starting by proposing bans on corrupt officials. Vucic, who has faced criticism for tightening ties with Russia and China, accuses the students of being influenced by Western interests.

