Tragic Loss: Former MLA Faqir Mohammad Khan Passes Away

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly convened Thursday to express condolences over the unexpected death of Faqir Mohammad Khan, a former Independent MLA from Gurez and BJP leader.

At the age of 62, Khan died by suicide at his residence in the Tulsibagh government quarters in Srinagar, according to a BJP spokesperson.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced the tragic news in the Assembly, prompting a two-minute silence in honor of Khan. Other political figures including Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, and National Conference member Nazir Gurezi also expressed their sorrow and condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)