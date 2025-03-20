Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Former MLA Faqir Mohammad Khan Passes Away

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly expressed condolences following the tragic death of BJP leader and former Independent MLA from Gurez, Faqir Mohammad Khan, who died by suicide. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a two-minute silence in the assembly to honor Khan's memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly convened Thursday to express condolences over the unexpected death of Faqir Mohammad Khan, a former Independent MLA from Gurez and BJP leader.

At the age of 62, Khan died by suicide at his residence in the Tulsibagh government quarters in Srinagar, according to a BJP spokesperson.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced the tragic news in the Assembly, prompting a two-minute silence in honor of Khan. Other political figures including Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, and National Conference member Nazir Gurezi also expressed their sorrow and condolences.

