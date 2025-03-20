Left Menu

Imamoglu Challenges Erdogan: 'Speak Out Against Corruption'

Detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu criticized Turkish President Erdogan on social media, accusing him of corruption and urging ruling party members and the judiciary to oppose injustice, emphasizing the national importance of addressing these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:14 IST
In a defiant social media message on Thursday, detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu directed sharp criticism at Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accusing the leader of corruption.

Imamoglu called on members of Erdogan's ruling party and the judiciary to take a stand against perceived injustices, marking a significant political confrontation.

He emphasized that these events transcended party lines, urging action for the sake of the country, warning that these issues now impact the entire nation, particularly families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

