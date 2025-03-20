Imamoglu Challenges Erdogan: 'Speak Out Against Corruption'

In a defiant social media message on Thursday, detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu directed sharp criticism at Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accusing the leader of corruption.

Imamoglu called on members of Erdogan's ruling party and the judiciary to take a stand against perceived injustices, marking a significant political confrontation.

He emphasized that these events transcended party lines, urging action for the sake of the country, warning that these issues now impact the entire nation, particularly families.

(With inputs from agencies.)