Left Menu

Tragedy in the Channel: Migrant Deaths Spark Urgency

Two migrants have died trying to cross the English Channel from France to Britain, adding to a rising death toll this year. The French maritime authorities reported these incidents and highlighted the increasing risks in crossing due to Europe's toughening asylum policies and rising xenophobia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:12 IST
Tragedy in the Channel: Migrant Deaths Spark Urgency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Two more lives have been claimed in the perilous English Channel as migrants attempted to journey from France to Britain, according to French maritime authorities on Thursday. These latest fatalities bring the number of migrant deaths at sea within the Channel to eight this year.

A rescue operation early Thursday saved 15 individuals from an overloaded vessel near the French ports of Calais and Dunkirk. Tragically, one passenger, found unconscious during the rescue, could not be revived. The boat, having initially set out with around 40 aboard, returned to pick up more people, swelling to approximately 80.

An earlier incident on Wednesday saw an inflatable boat encounter difficulties, culminating in the death of one migrant. As Europe tightens its asylum policies and xenophobia grows, many migrants are driven to seek refuge in the UK, perceived as a land of greater opportunity and existing familial ties, despite a hostile government stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025