Protesters Disrupt House of Lords Session with Leaflet Storm

In a dramatic turn of events, a group of protesters disrupted proceedings in the House of Lords on Thursday. They hurled yellow leaflets from the gallery above the chamber, demanding the abolition of the unelected House of Lords.

The protesters chanted slogans such as 'Lords out, people in,' while distributing leaflets emblazoned with messages like 'Never mind the Lords, here's the House of People.' This act was carried out on behalf of Assemble, an organization campaigning for the chamber's dissolution and its replacement with a citizens' assembly.

The commotion led to the adjournment of the session, as officials acted swiftly to escort the protesters from the premises. Assemble continues to push for reform in the composition and role of this ancient institution.

