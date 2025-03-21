Gehlot's Plea for Unity Amidst Nagpur Unrest Sparks Debate

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader, Ashok Gehlot, called on the government to prioritize national interest over division based on caste and religion. In an earnest plea, Gehlot emphasized the importance of unity and harmony among people.

In Nagpur, tensions flared on March 17 over calls to remove Aurangzeb's grave, sparking violent confrontations where stones were thrown at police officers. Rumors of the burning of a holy book during protests further stoked the unrest. However, calm has since been restored, and curfews in affected areas have been lifted.

The Maharashtra Police's cyber cell has identified digital content as a key factor in inciting the violence. Faheem Khan, accused of editing and circulating provocative videos online, was arrested and is currently in custody. The police have lodged several FIRs related to these activities, underscoring the role of social media in escalating conflicts.

Lohit Matani, Deputy Commissioner of Police from the cyber cell, highlighted that Khan's actions, including glorifying violence in distributed videos, played a significant role in the riots spreading. The investigation continues as authorities work to hold responsible parties accountable.

