RSS Addresses National Unity and Manipur Concerns at ABPS Meet

RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated a significant three-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, an essential decision-making body, focusing on current issues like the Manipur situation and the 'North-South divide' within India.

During a press conference, RSS joint secretary C R Mukunda highlighted that the meeting would address crucial contemporary issues. The gathering sees participation from leaders of 32 RSS-affiliated organizations.

Discussing the prolonged difficulties faced by Manipur over the past 20 months, Mukunda expressed optimism about potential solutions under the central government's vision. RSS's efforts in fostering harmony amidst national unity challenges were notably acknowledged.

