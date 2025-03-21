Left Menu

TMC Walkout: Clash Over Parliamentary Traditions in Rajya Sabha

Trinamool Congress MPs walked out of the Rajya Sabha after the House prioritized discussion on the Home Ministry over the Question Hour and Private Members’ Bills. This move, seen as undermining MPs' rights to question the government, drew criticism and was called 'dictatorship' by TMC leaders outside Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in the Rajya Sabha on Friday as Trinamool Congress MPs staged a walkout. The protest stemmed from the decision to prioritize a discussion on the Home Ministry over the traditional Question Hour and Private Members' Bills.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar insisted on completing the Home Ministry debate due to upcoming grant demands in the Lok Sabha. However, opposition parties voiced their discontent with the change in schedule, emphasizing the importance of Question Hour for holding the government accountable.

Following the session, TMC leaders, including Sagarika Ghose, criticized what they labeled as 'dictatorship' tactics. They highlighted that such moves stifle MPs' opportunities for engagement, citing the event as an undermining of democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

