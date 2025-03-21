TMC Walkout: Clash Over Parliamentary Traditions in Rajya Sabha

Tensions flared in the Rajya Sabha on Friday as Trinamool Congress MPs staged a walkout. The protest stemmed from the decision to prioritize a discussion on the Home Ministry over the traditional Question Hour and Private Members' Bills.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar insisted on completing the Home Ministry debate due to upcoming grant demands in the Lok Sabha. However, opposition parties voiced their discontent with the change in schedule, emphasizing the importance of Question Hour for holding the government accountable.

Following the session, TMC leaders, including Sagarika Ghose, criticized what they labeled as 'dictatorship' tactics. They highlighted that such moves stifle MPs' opportunities for engagement, citing the event as an undermining of democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)