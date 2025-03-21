Left Menu

Sudan's Struggle: Unraveling Decades of Conflict

Sudan is embroiled in a protracted conflict involving the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Historical instability includes military coups, civil wars, and rebellions. Recent tensions escalated with a humanitarian crisis, highlighting the ongoing struggle for control and democratic rule in the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sudan is currently gripped by a lengthy power struggle between its national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), continuing a pattern of civil unrest that has characterized the nation's history. The Sudanese army announced a significant strategic gain on Friday, claiming control over the Presidential Palace in Khartoum.

Political instability has long plagued Sudan, a country of approximately 50 million people. The turmoil began as early as 1985 with the ousting of President Jaafar Nimeiri. This was followed by the military rise of Omar al-Bashir in 1989, backed initially by Islamist factions, and the United States pressing the government to expel Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in 1996.

While some conflicts were resolved, such as the 2005 peace agreement leading to South Sudan's independence in 2011, recent years have seen escalating tensions. The ongoing battle since 2023 between the army and RSF has fostered a severe humanitarian crisis, unleashing famine and displacement across multiple regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

