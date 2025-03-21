Left Menu

BJP's Sukanta Majumdar Criticizes Mamata's Government Amid Ram Navami Tensions

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar expressed strong criticism of Mamata Banerjee's government regarding alleged stone pelting incidents during the Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal. He emphasized that such disturbances could provoke societal backlash, referencing Newton's law. The BJP's strategy for the 2026 elections was also discussed in an informal meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:38 IST
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar launched a scathing attack on West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee-led administration following alleged incidents of stone pelting during Ram Navami festivities. Majumdar warned that such events might trigger a response from Hindu communities, citing Newton's third law to justify societal reactions.

Majumdar highlighted the peaceful celebrations last time while expressing concern over recurring disturbances in places like Howrah. He revealed that the National Investigation Agency is currently probing similar disturbances in North Bengal and Srirampur under court directives, underscoring the need for preventive measures from the state government.

In a separate development, Majumdar hosted an informal yet significant meeting to craft the BJP's strategy for the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2026. Attended by BJP MPs and the state's Leader of Opposition, the meeting focused on unseating the Trinamool Congress and establishing a BJP government in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

