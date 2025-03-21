Politics of Arithmetic: Free Laptops Drive Exchange in Tamil Nadu Assembly
In a lively exchange in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu criticized the AIADMK over its calculation skills concerning the provision of free laptops to students. The debate also touched on internal party calculations for political future, with references to BJP's influence.
In an engaging session at the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu took a jibe at the AIADMK using an arithmetic analogy, sparking a discussion about the opposition's political calculations. The minister referenced prior remarks by AIADMK's P Thangamani, who questioned the government's budget for providing free laptops to students, implying miscalculations on the opposition's part.
Thennarasu emphasized the government's commitment to allocating Rs 2,000 crore for distributing quality laptops, subtly suggesting that AIADMK's internal strategies might be at risk due to external influence, alluding to BJP tactics without naming them directly. His remarks drew laughter from the floor, especially from the ruling party's benches.
In response, AIADMK representatives, including Thangamani and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, contrasted their party's ideological resilience against alleged interference. Palaniswami challenged Thennarasu to focus on implementing the budget accurately, asserting AIADMK's independence in forming electoral alliances and maintaining self-respect.
