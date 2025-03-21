Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri Calls for Renewed Dialogue Between India and Pakistan

In a sobering assessment of Indo-Pak relations, former Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri characterized the current period as one of the worst times in history—excluding instances of actual warfare. Speaking at the 'Pakistan-India Relations - Current Situation and the Way Forward' event, organized by the Institute of Peace and Connectivity (IPAC), Kasuri urged both countries to re-engage in dialogue as the only viable pathway to resolving outstanding issues.

Kasuri pointed to historical precedents, noting that even after wars, the two nations quickly resumed peace talks. He lamented the missed opportunities for peaceful dispute resolution, pointing out a previously agreed four-point formula for solving the Jammu and Kashmir issue. Despite the current hostility, he underscored the potential for sudden positive shifts in relations, recalling how President Musharraf and Prime Minister Modi defied expectations by initiating peaceful engagements.

Ashis Ray, an author and journalist, also spoke at the event, advocating for cricket diplomacy and cultural exchanges to thaw the frozen relations. He stressed the importance of constructive dialogue, drawing parallels to historical reconciliations between other rival nations, like the U.S. and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)