EU Faces Delay in 2040 Climate Target Proposal
The European Union's proposal for 2040 climate targets has been postponed beyond the first quarter of 2024, confirmed by a European Commission spokesperson. This announcement suggests further delays in formal adoption as efforts to meet climate objectives continue amidst ongoing discussions and decision-making challenges.
The European Union's highly anticipated proposal for establishing climate targets for 2040 will face delays, as confirmed by a European Commission spokesperson on Friday.
Despite expectations for a first-quarter adoption, the spokesperson admitted to reporters that the proposal is unlikely to be finalized before the end of the first quarter of next year.
This postponement highlights the complexities involved in setting climate objectives amidst intricate discussions and decision-making processes within the EU.
