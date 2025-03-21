EU Faces Delay in 2040 Climate Target Proposal

The European Union's highly anticipated proposal for establishing climate targets for 2040 will face delays, as confirmed by a European Commission spokesperson on Friday.

Despite expectations for a first-quarter adoption, the spokesperson admitted to reporters that the proposal is unlikely to be finalized before the end of the first quarter of next year.

This postponement highlights the complexities involved in setting climate objectives amidst intricate discussions and decision-making processes within the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)