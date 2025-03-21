Bihar Day Celebrations: BJP's Nationwide Outreach

In anticipation of the Bihar state assembly polls, BJP leaders, including Union ministers, will embark on a week-long nationwide celebration starting Saturday, marking the state's formation day on March 22 at approximately 75 locations with significant populations of Bihari migrants.

This initiative aims to deepen the party's connections with the migrant population from Bihar, who remain influential due to strong ties back home. Dubbed 'Sneh Milan,' this gathering aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' ethos, celebrating India's diverse culture universally.

Key party figures have been instructed to emphasize Bihar's rich heritage and developmental strides, highlighting the broader narrative of unity and cultural pride that the BJP seeks to promote nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)