Left Menu

Turkish Journalist Ismail Saymaz Under House Arrest Amid 2013 Protest Investigation

Turkish journalist Ismail Saymaz has been placed under house arrest, accused of aiding the 2013 protests against the government. The protests, initially over a mall in Gezi Park, turned nationwide. Authorities question Saymaz's communication with protest defendants and claim protesters were partly foreign-funded, a claim denied by civil society groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:18 IST
Turkish Journalist Ismail Saymaz Under House Arrest Amid 2013 Protest Investigation
journalist
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant development, an Istanbul court has ordered the prominent Turkish journalist, Ismail Saymaz, to be placed under house arrest. Saymaz, associated with the opposition channel Halk TV, faces accusations linked to the 2013 nationwide protests against the government, initiated by demonstrations against a planned shopping mall in Istanbul's Gezi Park.

The court's decision aligns with intensified actions against prominent figures, including Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, amid broad charges of corruption and terrorism. Prosecutors scrutinized Saymaz's communications with the protest trial defendants, including Osman Kavala, now serving a life sentence for alleged protest financing and espionage.

Saymaz refutes all allegations, claiming his communications were purely journalistic. Human rights organizations highlight the heavy-handed state response, citing numerous casualties and arrests. Turkish authorities justify their crackdown, alleging foreign involvement—claims refuted by defendants and civil society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025