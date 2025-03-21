Turkish Journalist Ismail Saymaz Under House Arrest Amid 2013 Protest Investigation

In a significant development, an Istanbul court has ordered the prominent Turkish journalist, Ismail Saymaz, to be placed under house arrest. Saymaz, associated with the opposition channel Halk TV, faces accusations linked to the 2013 nationwide protests against the government, initiated by demonstrations against a planned shopping mall in Istanbul's Gezi Park.

The court's decision aligns with intensified actions against prominent figures, including Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, amid broad charges of corruption and terrorism. Prosecutors scrutinized Saymaz's communications with the protest trial defendants, including Osman Kavala, now serving a life sentence for alleged protest financing and espionage.

Saymaz refutes all allegations, claiming his communications were purely journalistic. Human rights organizations highlight the heavy-handed state response, citing numerous casualties and arrests. Turkish authorities justify their crackdown, alleging foreign involvement—claims refuted by defendants and civil society.

(With inputs from agencies.)