Meloni's Diplomatic Tightrope: Balancing US Ties and EU Commitments

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is navigating a complex geopolitical landscape as she endeavors to balance Italy's ties with both the United States and the European Union. As a nationalist leader with admiration for U.S. President Donald Trump, Meloni faces challenges aligning her ideological preferences with her country's strategic commitments to Europe.

Meloni, the only EU leader at Trump's inauguration, has maintained a careful approach toward the U.S. leader while grappling with the fallout of his foreign policy decisions, such as tariffs on Europe. Critics suggest her reluctance to confront Trump isolates Italy, creating friction within the EU as it reassesses defense strategies.

Despite her personal leanings toward the U.S., Meloni emphasizes the necessity of unity within NATO, even as she questions EU retaliatory tariffs. As Europe increases defense spending in response to U.S. pressure, Meloni's coalition faces domestic resistance, leaving her leadership in a delicate position between longstanding alliances and emerging economic imperatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)