Sudan's Journey Through Conflict: A History of Power Struggles and Uprisings

Sudan, a nation shadowed by civil wars, coups, and rebellions, experiences a pivotal moment as its army claims control of Khartoum's Presidential Palace. The country's history is marked by political turmoil, including the 1985 uprising and the 2003 Darfur conflict, leading to ongoing humanitarian crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sudan, a nation with a tumultuous past of civil wars, military coups, and rebellions, has reached another critical juncture in its history. On Friday, the Sudanese army announced it had seized full control of the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, marking a significant advance in its struggle against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Over the years, Sudan has witnessed several key episodes of political unrest, such as the 1985 uprising that ousted President Jaafar Nimeiri and the brutal 2003 Darfur conflict, which resulted in the deaths of 300,000 people and the displacement of millions. Political shifts continued with Omar al-Bashir's 1989 coup and the subsequent humanitarian challenges, including the 2019 uprising that led to his removal from power.

Recently, on April 15, 2023, fighting erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, exacerbating tensions in the region. The ongoing conflict has precipitated a dire humanitarian crisis, with famine affecting five areas and threatening to expand further. Observers note the persistence of violence despite peace agreements, highlighting the profound challenges Sudan faces as it seeks stability.

