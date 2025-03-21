Left Menu

Soviet-era Dissident Alexander Skobov Sentenced to 16 Years

Alexander Skobov, a Soviet-era dissident, was sentenced to 16 years by a military court in St. Petersburg for 'justifying terrorism.' He was accused of social media posts supporting terrorist acts and anti-war activism. Skobov has been a vocal critic of Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

  • Russia

A military court in St Petersburg handed down a 16-year sentence to Alexander Skobov, a prominent Soviet-era dissident, after finding him guilty of 'justifying terrorism,' according to the Prosecutor General's office.

Skobov, known for his staunch opposition to the Soviet Union's and now Russia's leadership, has been an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin's military campaign in Ukraine, which began in 2022. He has frequently expressed the view that Moscow should cede any territories seized during the conflict.

Russian authorities have cracked down on critics of the 'special military operation' in Ukraine, a move decried by Western human rights groups as a severe blow to free speech. Officials in Moscow, however, claim these activists threaten stability during a crucial period marked by tensions with the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)

