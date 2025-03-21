Left Menu

India-Pakistan Diplomatic Standoff: The Unsung Roadblock to Peace

India skipped Pakistan's national day event citing Islamabad's support for cross-border terrorism as a major obstacle to peace. Despite Pakistani hopes for improved ties, underlying tensions persist, exacerbated by the Kashmir issue and controversial figures like Zakir Naik. Diplomatic efforts continue within multilateral settings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:18 IST
India-Pakistan Diplomatic Standoff: The Unsung Roadblock to Peace
  • Country:
  • India

For the second year running, India avoided attending a national day reception hosted by the Pakistani high commission. The absence was attributed to Pakistan's ongoing support for cross-border terrorism, which India labelled as the greatest hindrance to regional peace.

Pakistani Charge d'Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich optimistically suggested that a new era in bilateral relations could develop through mutual understanding and addressing longstanding issues, notably Kashmir. However, India's focus remained on Pakistan's contentious ties with Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, wanted by India.

Diplomatic interactions persist in multilateral forums, despite no structured bilaterals in years. The stressed relationship follows incidents like the 2019 Pulwama attack and India's internal policy changes in Jammu and Kashmir, with Pakistan downgrading diplomatic relations post-Article 370 abrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

