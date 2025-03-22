Left Menu

Telangana Congress Unveils Realistic 2025-26 Budget amid BRS Criticism

Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced a realistic budget for 2025-26, contrasting it with the BRS regime's alleged hollow claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-03-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 00:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the Congress government's practical approach to the 2025-26 budget, contrasting it with what he alleged were the BRS regime's empty promises. The budget, at Rs 2.91 lakh crore, reflects a minor increase but prioritizes welfare and development.

In his response to budget discussions, Vikramarka attacked the BRS for their grand budget announcements that largely went unfulfilled, highlighting the Congress's commitment to realistic financial planning and implementation. The Deputy Chief Minister used GST growth figures to counter BRS member T Harish Rao's allegations of underperformance compared to national averages.

The new budget also focuses on fulfilling Congress's electoral promises, particularly the 'six poll guarantees', by earmarking over Rs 56,000 crore. The state aims to raise additional funds through market loans to ensure comprehensive development while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

