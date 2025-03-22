Senators Push for Enhanced Wildfire Aid in Altadena Visit

Two Democratic U.S. senators visited Altadena on Friday, highlighting the dire need for rebuilding funds after a catastrophic fire enveloped the area almost three months ago. Alex Padilla of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey pointed out progress in cleared debris but stressed continuous aid is essential for recovery.

Standing amid burned homes and businesses, the senators urged for ongoing support as California requested a substantial $40 billion in wildfire aid from Congress earlier this year. January's wildfires claimed 29 lives, with Altadena experiencing significant devastation, destroying thousands of homes.

Despite political hurdles, Padilla and Booker remain optimistic about bipartisan support. With profound impact across Southern California, they continue discussions with the White House to ensure vital funding allocations. The senators pledged a thorough rebuilding approach, reflecting the community's rich diversity and deep-rooted heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)