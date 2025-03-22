Left Menu

United Opposition Rallies in Chennai Against Delimitation Controversy

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, alongside leaders from Telangana, Punjab, and more, gathers in Chennai for the Joint Action Committee meeting led by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. The opposition aims to challenge the Centre's delimitation plans, alleging a threat to federalism and the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:04 IST
United Opposition Rallies in Chennai Against Delimitation Controversy
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar voiced his disapproval of the proposed delimitation, vowing not to let parliamentary seats decrease. He applauded Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for initiating resistance, defending the country's constitutional and federal integrity.

In an emphatic speech, Shivakumar emphasized unity among opposition leaders. He praised Tamil Nadu's efforts to preserve the federal structure, stating they will collectively resist any loss of parliamentary seats. Leaders from Telangana, Punjab, and Kerala have assembled, standing firm against this perceived attack on state representation.

Under MK Stalin's leadership, the opposition convened in Chennai, seeking a unified response to the Centre's delimitation exercise. Chief ministers and political representatives from various states united to critique what they see as an infringement on federal powers. This gathering, marked by prolific political participation, underscores the contentious nature of the federal vs. central government dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

