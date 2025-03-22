Congress Decries Nagpur Violence, Calls for Restoration of Peace

The Congress party has taken action by assembling a committee of its leaders to travel to Nagpur and engage with the local residents affected by recent violence concerning Aurangzeb's grave. Senior leader Manikrao Thakare criticized the BJP, attributing the unrest to negligence by both central and state governments.

During an interview with ANI, Thakare emphasized that Nagpur had previously been a peaceful city, and the Congress state president, Harshwardhan Sapkal, tasked a group to investigate the root causes of the incident, aiming to restore tranquility. Thakare asserted, "The incident highlights a lack of timely action by both governments."

The unrest on March 17 was fueled by demands to remove Aurangzeb's grave, leading to violent clashes and rumors of a holy book desecration. The curfew has been lifted, and normalcy is returning. The Nagpur Court ordered a medical examination for Fahim Khan, a key suspect, amid claims of police mistreatment.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal announced the arrest of 99 people, vowing an impartial investigation. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, condemned the violence, pledging stringent action against those who attacked police during the turmoil.

