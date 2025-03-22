Left Menu

States Unite in Chennai to Demand Fair Representation in Delimitation

In Chennai, a Joint Action Committee meeting led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin advocated for fair constituency delimitation, emphasizing the adverse impact on states with controlled population growth. The meeting called for unity among states to protect political representation and counter central policies affecting federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:22 IST
States Unite in Chennai to Demand Fair Representation in Delimitation
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first meeting of the Joint Action Committee is underway in Chennai, gathering political leaders to advocate for what they call 'fair delimitation.' Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin emphasized that while the protest is not against delimitation itself, it seeks a fair approach that does not penalize states that have successfully managed population growth.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin warned that states making significant efforts to control population growth could lose political representation under the proposed delimitation rules. He stated that such states acted responsibly to achieve stable population growth but now face reduced representation, a consequence they deem unfair.

Although multiple states attended, the Trinamool Congress opted not to send representatives. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urged joint efforts against what he calls an attack on federalism, inviting party leaders and chief ministers to join the cause. The meeting highlighted the necessity for unity to oppose delimitation practices affecting cooperative governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025