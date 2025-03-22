States Unite in Chennai to Demand Fair Representation in Delimitation
In Chennai, a Joint Action Committee meeting led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin advocated for fair constituency delimitation, emphasizing the adverse impact on states with controlled population growth. The meeting called for unity among states to protect political representation and counter central policies affecting federalism.
- Country:
- India
The first meeting of the Joint Action Committee is underway in Chennai, gathering political leaders to advocate for what they call 'fair delimitation.' Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin emphasized that while the protest is not against delimitation itself, it seeks a fair approach that does not penalize states that have successfully managed population growth.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin warned that states making significant efforts to control population growth could lose political representation under the proposed delimitation rules. He stated that such states acted responsibly to achieve stable population growth but now face reduced representation, a consequence they deem unfair.
Although multiple states attended, the Trinamool Congress opted not to send representatives. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urged joint efforts against what he calls an attack on federalism, inviting party leaders and chief ministers to join the cause. The meeting highlighted the necessity for unity to oppose delimitation practices affecting cooperative governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
