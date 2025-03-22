Left Menu

Zelenskiy Visits Donetsk Border to Honor Fallen Heroes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the eastern Donetsk region's border, honoring fallen soldiers and thanking defenders against Russia's invasion. He posted footage of his visit, which included meetings with soldiers and visits to memorials.

  Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a notable visit to the embattled eastern Donetsk region's border, paying tribute to fallen heroes.

In footage posted on social media, Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to the defenders of Ukraine and acknowledged support in resisting Russia's prolonged invasion.

His visit included interaction with soldiers and visits to makeshift memorials, though the exact timing of the tour remains undisclosed.

