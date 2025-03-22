Left Menu

Rajya Sabha MP Demands Arrest of Police in Colonel Bath Assault Case

Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma demands immediate arrest of police involved in the alleged assault on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath in Punjab. Despite suspensions, she asserts that the state's government is complicit. An FIR has been registered and a Special Investigation Team is probing the case amid calls for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:18 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Rekha Sharma has urged for the swift arrest of police officers implicated in the alleged assault of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath. Sharma criticized the state's response, stating that suspensions without arrests signify government support for such 'hooliganism'.

The incident occurred on March 14 when Colonel Bath and his son were allegedly attacked by police at Patiala. Despite injuries and an immediate call for action, only suspensions have so far been meted out, with no arrests made. Sharma decried the lack of formal charges.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to investigate the assault case against several police officers. Despite suspensions and inter-state transfers following the FIR, the officers involved have not yet been arrested, fueling public outcry and demands for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

