Amit Shah's West Bengal Visit Postponed Again Due to Eid

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal, initially planned for March 29 and 30, has been postponed due to the upcoming Eid celebrations. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar announced the rescheduling. This marks the second postponement of Shah's visit to the state this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:36 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's anticipated visit to West Bengal, slated for March 29 and 30, has been delayed once more because of Eid celebrations, according to state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar.

Last week, Majumdar mentioned that Shah was expected in Kolkata on March 29, with plans to participate in the party's organizational events the following day.

The postponement due to Eid marks the second time Shah's visit has been pushed back this year. His January trip, including a public address in Purba Medinipur and strategic party meetings ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, was also deferred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

