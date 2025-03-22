Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Bandi Sanjay Kumar Slams Tamil Nadu All-Party Meet

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised the Tamil Nadu all-party delimitation meeting, branding it a 'meeting of gang thieves'. He accused the DMK of corruption, cited a Rs 1,000 crore liquor scam, and dismissed opposition claims on delimitation as baseless, forecasting BJP's rise in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:18 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, launched a scathing attack on the all-party meeting in Tamil Nadu regarding delimitation, deriding it as a 'meeting of gang thieves' instead of a genuine political discussion.

In a press release, Kumar lambasted the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for allegedly being embroiled in multiple corruption scandals, with a particular focus on a Rs 1,000 crore liquor scam, describing the Tamil Nadu government as 'entangled in corruption.'

Furthermore, Kumar implied that the opposition's discussions in Chennai were orchestrated to distract the public from serious issues.

Accusing the parties of staging a farce, he claimed that no official guidelines on delimitation existed yet and dismissed opposition assertions as baseless. Targeting the Congress-Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) alliance, Kumar alleged a conspiracy to shield corruption charges against KCR's family and claimed both parties had struck a clandestine deal at the event, which he labeled a 'liquor mafia' gathering.

'The Chennai meeting isn't about delimitation; it's a coalition of corrupt forces planning their next move,' declared Kumar, comparing the event to a criminal syndicate akin to the Chambal Valley.

Underlining that delimitation wouldn't lead to a reduction of southern seats, Kumar dismissed the opposition's claims as insubstantial and expressed confidence in the BJP's ascendancy in Telangana, forecasting inevitable success.

He also took aim at former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), belittling KCR's ambition for national political dominance, saying, 'Once, KCR boasted about dominating national politics. Now, he is tending grass in his farmhouse,' Kumar remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

