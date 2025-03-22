Tensions Flare: Bandi Sanjay Kumar Slams Tamil Nadu All-Party Meet

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, launched a scathing attack on the all-party meeting in Tamil Nadu regarding delimitation, deriding it as a 'meeting of gang thieves' instead of a genuine political discussion.

In a press release, Kumar lambasted the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for allegedly being embroiled in multiple corruption scandals, with a particular focus on a Rs 1,000 crore liquor scam, describing the Tamil Nadu government as 'entangled in corruption.'

Furthermore, Kumar implied that the opposition's discussions in Chennai were orchestrated to distract the public from serious issues.

Accusing the parties of staging a farce, he claimed that no official guidelines on delimitation existed yet and dismissed opposition assertions as baseless. Targeting the Congress-Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) alliance, Kumar alleged a conspiracy to shield corruption charges against KCR's family and claimed both parties had struck a clandestine deal at the event, which he labeled a 'liquor mafia' gathering.

'The Chennai meeting isn't about delimitation; it's a coalition of corrupt forces planning their next move,' declared Kumar, comparing the event to a criminal syndicate akin to the Chambal Valley.

Underlining that delimitation wouldn't lead to a reduction of southern seats, Kumar dismissed the opposition's claims as insubstantial and expressed confidence in the BJP's ascendancy in Telangana, forecasting inevitable success.

He also took aim at former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), belittling KCR's ambition for national political dominance, saying, 'Once, KCR boasted about dominating national politics. Now, he is tending grass in his farmhouse,' Kumar remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)