Unity Amidst Division: Congress Leaders Call for Harmony
Congress leaders, led by Avinash Pande, accuse the current government of aiming to divide society. At a 'Holi Milan' function, they emphasized the need for unity, echoing Rahul Gandhi's call for spreading love. UP Congress chief Ajay Rai encouraged preparations for 2027 against divisive politics.
In a sharp critique, Avinash Pande, National General Secretary of the Congress, accused the current government of attempting to fragment society by spreading divisive politics. Speaking at the 'Holi Milan' event, he urged party supporters to unite and uphold India's integrity amidst these challenges.
Highlighting the words of Rahul Gandhi, Pande emphasized the need for spreading love in a society facing division. 'We should focus on opening 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' in the 'Nafrat ke Bazaar',' he asserted, urging attendees to follow Gandhi's message of unity and peace.
Echoing similar sentiments, UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai stressed the importance of brotherhood during Holi and called for dedication towards the 2027 elections. He vowed to combat the ruling party's 'politics of hatred' with peace and harmony, while congratulating newly appointed local leaders.
