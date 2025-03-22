NDA Unified in Defense of Nitish Kumar Amid Anthem Controversy
Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi defends Bihar CM Nitish Kumar amidst opposition criticism for 'disrespecting' the national anthem. Manjhi, a member of the NDA, expressed confidence in winning the assembly elections under Kumar’s leadership, dismissing the opposition's remarks as politically motivated attacks.
In the political arena of Bihar, Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi stood in defense of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, amid allegations of disrespecting the national anthem. The NDA, he asserted, is poised to clinch victory in the upcoming assembly elections under Kumar's stewardship.
Kumar, facing opposition flak after a recent public appearance, was accused of not according due respect to the anthem. Manjhi, however, dismissed these accusations, emphasizing that Kumar's experience and leadership cannot be questioned by political novices.
The controversy reignited old rivalries, with posters labeling Kumar a 'villain' surfaced by the opposition. Nevertheless, the NDA remains steadfast, viewing such tactics as a sign of desperation from their opponents.
