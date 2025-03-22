Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Tamil Nadu's DMK Faces Corruption Allegations Amid Delimitation Talks

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized Tamil Nadu's DMK government for allegedly orchestrating a meeting on the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies to deflect from corruption allegations. He accused DMK leaders of family rule and corruption, refuting claims that the central government discussed delimitation, and emphasized BJP's commitment to justice.

Hyderabad | Updated: 22-03-2025
In a bid to address growing political tensions, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK of manipulating discussions on the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies to divert public attention from corruption charges.

The meeting, organized by Chief Minister M K Stalin, was portrayed as a defensive move against mounting disapproval from Tamil Nadu's populace. Reddy contended that the meeting was intended to ignite discontent against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, rather than ensure transparent governance.

Reddy emphasized the BJP's dedication to fair representation across all regions, countering claims of injustice in delimitation matters. He further criticized Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for corruption and dynastic politics, urging citizens to not be misled by divisive rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

