Trump's Legal Action Threat Sparks Alarm Over Ethical Suits
President Trump has suggested actions against lawyers and firms pursuing lawsuits he deems unethical, specifically targeting those involving immigration. This directive, which seeks professional sanctions, has sparked concerns about intimidating legal challenges against his administration's policies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:06 IST
In a move raising concerns among legal advocacy groups, President Donald Trump issued a memorandum instructing U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek disciplinary action against lawyers filing immigration lawsuits he considers unethical.
The directive accuses attorneys of fostering 'rampant fraud' and directs actions against those involved in what Trump terms as 'baseless partisan' lawsuits against his administration.
Legal experts argue that this could intimidate lawyers challenging the president, while the Justice Department and White House have not yet commented on the memorandum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
