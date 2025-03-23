Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Regional Repercussions

Israeli strikes in southern Gaza killed at least 19 Palestinians, including a senior Hamas leader, as conflict intensifies. Meanwhile, Iran-backed Yemeni rebels allied with Hamas fired a missile at Israel, which was intercepted without harm. The strikes also resulted in casualties among women and children, heightening regional tensions.

Deiral-Balah | Updated: 23-03-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 11:50 IST
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza escalated further with overnight strikes that left at least 19 Palestinians dead in the southern Gaza Strip, including senior Hamas leader Salah Bardawil, according to officials.

In a related development, Iran-backed rebels in Yemen, aligned with Hamas, fired a missile toward Israel. The Israeli military successfully intercepted the projectile, and no casualties or damage were reported.

Hospitals in southern Gaza reported receiving 17 bodies, among them women and children, after the strikes. This intensification follows Israel's decision to end a ceasefire with Hamas last week, renewing airstrikes that killed hundreds. The resurgent Houthi attacks on Israel are being positioned as solidarity moves with Palestinians.

