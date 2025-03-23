Political Turmoil: Istanbul Mayor Jailed Amid Rising Protests

The political landscape in Turkey is heating up as a Turkish court has jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on charges related to a corruption investigation. This decision has ignited what could be the largest protests in the country in over a decade.

Main opposition parties, European leaders, and tens of thousands of protesters have condemned the court's actions, labeling them as politically charged. Imamoglu, known as a formidable rival to President Tayyip Erdogan, is facing significant legal challenges alongside at least 20 others.

The court's ruling comes as the country awaits a separate verdict on a terror-related investigation involving the mayor. This unfolding situation is proving contentious on both a national and international scale.

