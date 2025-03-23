Political Drama: Delimitation Debate and Its Implications in Tamil Nadu

In a sharp political critique, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin of staging a 'drama' through a DMK-led meeting on delimitation. Palaniswami asserted that the move was crafted to shift the focus from urgent issues plaguing the state, such as corruption and law and order concerns.

The four-year DMK tenure has seen public unrest over rising property tax, water tax, and power tariffs, Palaniswami highlighted during a press briefing in Salem. Citizens are also facing the impact of inflation, further exacerbating dissatisfaction with the ruling party. To distract from these pressing matters, CM Stalin allegedly organized the delimitation meeting, Palaniswami contended.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan added that the Joint Action Committee meeting, attended by other state leaders, left an impression of being stage-managed. DMK's contradictory statements about delimitation have raised questions, with AIADMK advocating that Tamil Nadu maintains its current MP proportion. The delimitation discourse, they allege, is strategically timed to obscure DMK's failures ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)