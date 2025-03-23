Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Controversial Remarks on Rajput Warrior Rana Sanga

Members of the Karni Sena protested against MP Ramji Lal Suman's remarks calling Rajput warrior Rana Sanga a 'traitor', sparking a reward offer for defacing Suman. The Samajwadi Party alleges BJP involvement, as their office was allegedly attacked during the protest, despite police presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:41 IST
Members of the Karni Sena staged a protest outside the Madhya Pradesh Samajwadi Party office following comments by MP Ramji Lal Suman about Rajput warrior Rana Sanga. Suman's remarks stirred controversy after he called the revered figure a 'traitor' during a Rajya Sabha session.

The protest saw demonstrators demanding retribution against Suman, with the Karni Sena offering a reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone who defaces him. The Samajwadi Party accused the BJP of being behind the protest, as their office was reportedly targeted with vandalism.

The police, who were present during the protest, have not registered any cases, dismissing the event as brief. Meanwhile, the political tension underscores a significant historical and cultural debate, prompting calls for discussion at the assembly level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

