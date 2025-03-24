Turbulent Times: Carney Calls Snap Election Amid U.S. Tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a snap election set for April 28, positioning it as a battle for Canada's sovereignty in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump's pressure. Carney seeks to leverage growing support for the Liberals to combat Trump's trade tariffs and territorial threats.

The decision comes after an upward trend in Liberal Party support following Trump's trade threats and Justin Trudeau's resignation. Carney, recently appointed PM, originally extended an olive branch to Trump but has taken a firm stand against the U.S. president's policies.

Polling suggests Canadians are significantly concerned with Trump's tariffs. Carney, a political newcomer, has five weeks to capitalize on this sentiment and reaffirm Canada's autonomy. His campaign is countered by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who promises tax reforms and resource investments.

