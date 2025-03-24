Turbulent Times: Carney Calls Snap Election Amid U.S. Tensions
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has called a snap election for April 28, citing escalating tensions with the U.S. and President Trump's aggressive policies. With a recent uptick in support for the Liberal Party, Carney aims to secure a strong mandate to address trade threats and strengthen Canada's economy.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a snap election set for April 28, positioning it as a battle for Canada's sovereignty in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump's pressure. Carney seeks to leverage growing support for the Liberals to combat Trump's trade tariffs and territorial threats.
The decision comes after an upward trend in Liberal Party support following Trump's trade threats and Justin Trudeau's resignation. Carney, recently appointed PM, originally extended an olive branch to Trump but has taken a firm stand against the U.S. president's policies.
Polling suggests Canadians are significantly concerned with Trump's tariffs. Carney, a political newcomer, has five weeks to capitalize on this sentiment and reaffirm Canada's autonomy. His campaign is countered by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who promises tax reforms and resource investments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Era Beckons for Canada: Liberal Party Set to Choose Justin Trudeau's Successor Amid Trade Tensions
Race for Leadership: New Era for Canada's Liberal Party
Leadership Shift in Canada Amid Trade Tensions: The Liberal Party's Crucial Decision
Mark Carney Takes Helm of Canada's Liberal Party Amid US Trade Strains
Wall Street Turmoil: Trade Tariffs Fuelling Economic Uncertainty