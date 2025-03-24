Left Menu

Constitutional Court Ruling: Han Duck-soo's Return to Power

South Korea's Constitutional Court reinstated Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to his acting president role following an impeachment over martial law and judiciary appointments. The decision ends a two-month saga after Han was removed due to legislative conflicts. The ruling highlights ongoing political divisions within the country.

Updated: 24-03-2025 07:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 07:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive ruling on Monday, South Korea's Constitutional Court reinstated Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to his acting presidency post, adding a new chapter to the nation's turbulent political saga. Han's impeachment occurred over two months ago following President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law.

The political drama intensified when Han served as acting president for less than two weeks before his suspension on December 27. His refusal to appoint additional justices to the Constitutional Court led to tensions with the opposition. Ultimately, seven out of eight justices struck down his impeachment.

The judicial ruling, which saw Prime Minister Han's actions deemed constitutionally permissible, underscores the deep political divisions gripping South Korea. As Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok temporarily filled the leadership void, the Constitutional Court's decision marks a pivotal moment in the country's ongoing political discourse.

