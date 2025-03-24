Constitutional Court Ruling: Han Duck-soo's Return to Power

In a decisive ruling on Monday, South Korea's Constitutional Court reinstated Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to his acting presidency post, adding a new chapter to the nation's turbulent political saga. Han's impeachment occurred over two months ago following President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law.

The political drama intensified when Han served as acting president for less than two weeks before his suspension on December 27. His refusal to appoint additional justices to the Constitutional Court led to tensions with the opposition. Ultimately, seven out of eight justices struck down his impeachment.

The judicial ruling, which saw Prime Minister Han's actions deemed constitutionally permissible, underscores the deep political divisions gripping South Korea. As Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok temporarily filled the leadership void, the Constitutional Court's decision marks a pivotal moment in the country's ongoing political discourse.

