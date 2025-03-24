Comedian's Controversial Act Sparks FIR and Political Outcry

Amidst swirling controversy over comedian Kunal Kamra's recent special 'Naya Bharat,' tensions escalated as an FIR was lodged against Shiv Sena's Yuva Sena leaders, including General Secretary Rahool Kanal, following the vandalism of a comedy set in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The group, allegedly from the Shinde faction, disrupted a live performance by standup comedian Rajat Sood at the Habitat venue, reportedly forcing the show to halt.

The FIR encompasses various charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, and the Maharashtra Police Act. This legal move coincides with dissent from Shinde Sena leaders who claim Kamra's new special disparages Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accusing the comedian of mockery.

Backing the Deputy CM, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora labeled Kamra's humor as an expression of 'classist arrogance,' highlighting Shinde's rise from an auto driver to a prominent political leader. In the political fracas, party MP Naresh Mhaske denounced Kamra as a salaried comedian stirring controversy for monetary gain, while MLA Murji Patel demanded an official apology and intends to address the issue in the state assembly.

